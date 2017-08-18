You are here: Home / blog / BrandonClayScouting.com: Check Me Out Seattle – Five To Know – August 18, 2017

BrandonClayScouting.com: Check Me Out Seattle – Five To Know – August 18, 2017

Hosted by ProspectsNation.com Managing Editor, Chris Hansen, #CheckMeOutNATION Seattle has been the West Coast premier individual event for the past five years and running. Current college stars including 2017 Naismith Trophy Watch List prospects Oregon standout Sabrina Ionescu and Texas Tech scoring machine Recee’ Caldwell took center stage as preps. The 2017 edition should be no different.

Here’s a look at who to keep an eye on this weekend:

McKenzie Forbes | 2018 | SF | Cal Stars | Folsom, CA

“Forbes is a versatile forward capable of handling the ball in the open floor or scoring when need be as well. Univ. of California adds a legitimate Elite 60 prospect nationally when Forbes arrives on campus. -– @BrandonClayPSB

Gina Marxen | 2018 | PG | Tree of Hope | Sammamish, WA

“Idaho is getting a dynamite guard in Marxen. She is both scrappy and skilled while possessing good end-to-end speed.” — @BrandonClayPSB

Arieal Scott | 2018 | SG | Indy Lady Gym Rats | Urbana, IL

“Scott proved to be an efficient shooter & creative scorer off the dribble at #EBASuper64. She is arguably the country’s top long range specialist in this class.” — @JLHemingwayPSB

Grace Sarver | 2019 | SG | ECBA Swish #PSBFamily | West Seattle, WA

“Sarver is an Elite 100 caliber prospect in the class nationally. She holds multiple Power 5 offers already and just finished a stellar July.” — @BrandonClayPSB

Haley Van Dyke | 2018 | F | Cal Stars | Campolindo, CA

“Van Dyke is one of the West Coast most underrated prospects. This is a big weekend for her coming off of a visit to Washington on Friday.” — @KeilMoorePSB

