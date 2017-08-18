BrandonClayScouting.com: Check Me Out Seattle – Five To Know – August 18, 2017

by

Hosted by ProspectsNation.com Managing Editor, Chris Hansen, #CheckMeOutNATION Seattle has been the West Coast premier individual event for the past five years and running. Current college stars including 2017 Naismith Trophy Watch List prospects Oregon standout Sabrina Ionescu and Texas Tech scoring machine Recee’ Caldwell took center stage as preps. The 2017 edition should be no different.

Here’s a look at who to keep an eye on this weekend:

McKenzie Forbes | 2018 | SF | Cal Stars | Folsom, CA

“Forbes is a versatile forward capable of handling the ball in the open floor or scoring when need be as well. Univ. of California adds a legitimate Elite 60 prospect nationally when Forbes arrives on campus. -– @BrandonClayPSB

Gina Marxen | 2018 | PG | Tree of Hope | Sammamish, WA

“Idaho is getting a dynamite guard in Marxen. She is both scrappy and skilled while possessing good end-to-end speed.” — @BrandonClayPSB

Been super impressed with Gina Marxen this weekend with @Treeofhopebball Floor general but also being an assertive scorer at the point. — Chris Hansen (@ChrisHansenPSB) April 29, 2017

Arieal Scott | 2018 | SG | Indy Lady Gym Rats | Urbana, IL

“Scott proved to be an efficient shooter & creative scorer off the dribble at #EBASuper64. She is arguably the country’s top long range specialist in this class.” — @JLHemingwayPSB

#PSBElite32 If you leave Arieal Scott (@airballher3) open then you must not have read the scouting report! @dannyriego pic.twitter.com/kePuLCQXvA — PSB Events (@PeachStateBBall) July 29, 2017

Grace Sarver | 2019 | SG | ECBA Swish #PSBFamily | West Seattle, WA

“Sarver is an Elite 100 caliber prospect in the class nationally. She holds multiple Power 5 offers already and just finished a stellar July.” — @BrandonClayPSB

#ELITEisEARNED Shootout Great transition work by Sarver and Theibert as @ecbaswish2019 finds a way to hang around with @TeamTakeoverGBB pic.twitter.com/51LzHIjQUy — Chris Hansen (@ChrisHansenPSB) July 26, 2017

Haley Van Dyke | 2018 | F | Cal Stars | Campolindo, CA

“Van Dyke is one of the West Coast most underrated prospects. This is a big weekend for her coming off of a visit to Washington on Friday.” — @KeilMoorePSB

