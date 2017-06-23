BrandonClayScouting.com: Charity Shears – SMP Recruiting Exposure Member

by

Class of 2018 combo guard Payton Shears of Ashland, Ky., is a shot maker and a high energy prospect on the perimeter.

Brandon Clay’s takeaway – #PSBEndOfTheRoad Exposure Tourney (Sept. 2016): Shears is a skilled option at the point guard position. She’s got a slender frame but was consistent with her ability to distribute the ball even with contact switching off with Savannah Wheeler (Marshall commit) at the point.

Jonathan Hemingway’s takeaway – #CoachHemiShowcase (June 2016): Shears splits time as a point guard and a shooting guard, which is typical for guards within the West Virginia Thunder program. She can be effective at both spots because of her ball handling and shot making abilities. She showed craftiness with the ball today as she used pass fakes to freeze defenders in order to make the right play. The strength of her game is her vision with the ball in her hands. She understands where to place the ball with the pass so her teammates can score easily. She is a capable scorer as she can hit the open jumper or finish at the rim. She does have a bit of a wind up on her 3-point jumper, which she will want to tighten up in the months leading up to her high school year. Also gaining confidence in her right hand will be important as well. She handles it well, but when she makes plays it is normally to her left hand.

Name: Charity Shears

Height: 5’8″

HS Grad Year: 2018

Position: PG / SG

School / Hometown: Boyd County HS (Ashland, Ky.)

Club Team: West Virginia Thunder #PSBFamily

Social Media Updates:

#CoachHemiShowcase Charity Shears (@ShearsCharity) hits shot from all over & always does a great job of finding her team. @Scottejohnson12 pic.twitter.com/F50UzC4Cll — Jonathan Hemingway (@CoachHemi) June 18, 2017

Great anticipation by Savannah Wheeler off the tip. Finds Charity Shears to put Boyd County up 2-0 to start. pic.twitter.com/X5L5aaMfOz — Josh Moore (@HLpreps) March 8, 2017

