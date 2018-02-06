BrandonClayScouting.com: Bo Barber – College Recruiting Exposure Member

by

Brandon Clay’s Takeaway – HS Season (February 2018): Barber’s play is continuing to improve as his physical frame keeps maturing. He’s a dynamic option averaging 15 points, six assists and four rebounds per game at the sub-varsity level during the 2017-18 campaign.

Vitals

Name: Bo Barber

Height: 5’7″

HS Grad Year: 2021

Position: PG

School / Hometown: Homewood HS (Homewood, Ala.)

Social Media Updates:

#SMPMember🍑 College Recruiting

Powered by @SMPMemberPSB I think ‘21 PG Bo Barber (AL) has next. @KrisWatkinsPSB agrees. His #BrandonClayScouting page for college coaches to view his progress will only add detail over time. VIEW IT HERE: https://t.co/4c0UXzG952 @hdebarber pic.twitter.com/p8Jx17dfaV — Brandon Clay (@BrandonClayPSB) February 6, 2018

#SMPMember🍑 News

Powered by @SMPMemberPSB ‘21 PG Bo Barber of Homewood (AL) has a story that’s just beginning. We’ll be here to tell it all. His #BrandonClayScouting Page along w/@KrisWatkinsPSB of @JucoReport video drops soon. JOIN SMP: https://t.co/8GnB3G0viZ @hdebarber pic.twitter.com/HWalzGj5a4 — Brandon Clay (@BrandonClayPSB) January 21, 2018

