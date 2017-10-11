BrandonClayScouting.com: Baylor Strikes Gold – Oct. 11, 2017

by

#BrandonClayScouting Baylor lands two MAJOR 2018’s in: #2 Aquira DeCosta

#5 Honesty Grayson Bears on pace for the No. 1 class in America pic.twitter.com/X240rC4VKy — Brandon Clay (@BrandonClayPSB) October 11, 2017

Baylor received major news yesterday as two of the nation’s premier Class of 2018 prospects made their verbal commitments to Kim Mulkey and the Bears. Both Aquira DeCosta of Oakland, Calif., and Honesty Scott-Grayson of N.J., are rated as potential five-star recruits giving the Baylor staff a loaded deck in this year’s recruiting class. They already have Class of 2018 pledges from five-star NaLyssa Smith of San Antonio, Texas and four-star Caitlin Bickle of Phoenix, Ariz. The latest additions put the Bears squarely at the top of the discussion for the ProspectsNation.com No. 1 recruiting class nationally.

MY TAKE: As recently as the CheckMeOutSeattle event in August, Decosta has showcased herself as an elite rebounder in the class nationally. She is capable of making good things happen from the power forward position around the basket. Decosta is strong, athletic and can play the game consistently on both ends of the floor for the Bears.

MY TAKE: Scott-Grayson is a dynamic guard who has shown over the years that she can make the open jumper or attack off of the bounce. With her frame / athleticism, I believe that she can also be an impact player on the defensive end in the Big XII.

Brandon Clay is the owner of the JumpOffPlus.com International Report, Peach State Basketball, Inc., and ProspectsNation.com. The JumpOffPlus.com is picked up by more than 200 colleges and universities nationwide. In addition to serving as ProspectsNation.com WNBA Director of Scouting, Clay serves as the Executive Camp Director for the Elite Basketball Academy Camps. He is a McDonald’s All-American Game Selection Committee member. Clay serves on the Naismith Trophy Men’s / Women’s College Player of the Year Academy and is the National Coordinator of Voting for the Boys / Girls All-American Teams. He has been involved in the community since 2001. You can reach Clay at BrandonClay@PeachStateBasketball.com