BrandonClayScouting.com: Bailey Rucker – SMP College Recruiting Exposure Member

by

Player Evaluations:

July 2019: “Rucker hit multiple 3-pointers here while also finishing on the break. She also showed the willingness to rebound from the perimeter. Rucker runs the floor very well despite wearing a knee brace on her right leg. She’s a definite next level sharp shooter.” — Vince Smith (@VinceSmithPSB)

Vitals:﻿

Name: Bailey Rucker

Height: 5’9″

HS Grad Year: 2021

Position: SG

School / Hometown: Boyd County HS (Ky.)

Club Team: West Virginia Thunder

Social Media Updates:﻿

