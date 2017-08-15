BrandonClayScouting.com: Anaya Peoples – #PSBFilmRoom Breakdown – August 2017

by

Class of 2019 prospect Anaya Peoples of Danville, Ill., has emerged as one of the country’s premier guards. She caught Brandon Clay‘s attention with her play and work ethic at the #EBATop40 in 2016 and followed it up with a stellar performance at the #EBASuper64 Showcase in 2017.

With over 40,000 collective followers on our team’s social media outlets, we’re in a unique position to assist with both creating awareness of a prospect’s skill set and recent on-floor performance. From crisp recruiting updates to updated in-season stats to a potential last-minute change in schedule that needs to be conveyed socially, this package allows the player to control the information available to the public about their game.

Become an #SMPMember for maximum Recruiting Exposure: Click the Logo Below

Vitals:

Name: Anaya Peoples

Height: 5’10”

HS Grad Year: 2019

Position: PG

School / Hometown: Schlarman Academy (Danville, Ill.)

Club Team: Midwest Elite

#PSBFilmRoom Breakdown – August 2017:

Peoples’ BrandonClayScouting.com Social Media Timeline

#EBASuper64 National Showcase Anaya Peoples success is no accident. No. 4 '19 per @ProspectsNation Came in early to get an extra workout. pic.twitter.com/4EZ24oYW8n — Brandon Clay (@BrandonClayPSB) June 3, 2017

#EBASuper64 National Showcase June 3-4 Anaya Peoples might be the nation's premier '19 prospect. She's in. JOIN: https://t.co/MOJlEI0zc9 pic.twitter.com/BGC9wRPTTe — Brandon Clay (@BrandonClayPSB) May 19, 2017

#EBAAllAmerican After shining at camp Anaya Peoples takes UCONN unofficial last week. CARD:https://t.co/KZc8WOf0lD pic.twitter.com/zUmDELZcfq — Brandon Clay (@BrandonClayPSB) October 21, 2016

BREAKING: Fresh off #EBAAllAmerican, No. 3 '19 Anaya Peoples has a South Carolina offer.https://t.co/RuazEMuxfT pic.twitter.com/E6YspOdHFh — Brandon Clay (@BrandonClayPSB) September 5, 2016

#EBAAllAmerican: Sep. 3-4 '19 Anaya Peoples (IL) is a Power 5 prospect & all in JOIN HER: https://t.co/JNkkUpvov3 pic.twitter.com/sZ5Fw2lkn4 — Brandon Clay (@BrandonClayPSB) August 11, 2016

#EBATop40 19' Anaya Peoples from Illinois is getting after it on both ends. Can hit 3s or attack rim. @sheball5 pic.twitter.com/L72i5c0tyh — Brandon Clay (@BrandonClayPSB) March 6, 2016

#EBATop40 National Camp: Anaya Peoples is our Kicks of the Day winner. She showed out in skill work too! @sheball5 pic.twitter.com/NLi0nTD8WI — Brandon Clay (@BrandonClayPSB) March 6, 2016

Brandon Clay is the owner of the JumpOffPlus.com International Report, Peach State Basketball, Inc., and ProspectsNation.com. The JumpOffPlus.com is picked up by more than 200 colleges and universities nationwide. In addition to serving as ProspectsNation.com WNBA Director of Scouting, Clay serves as the Executive Camp Director for the Elite Basketball Academy Camps. He is a McDonald’s All-American Game Selection Committee member. Clay serves on the Naismith Trophy Men’s / Women’s College Player of the Year Academy and is the National Coordinator of Voting for the Boys / Girls All-American Teams. He has been involved in the community since 2001. You can reach Clay at BrandonClay@PeachStateBasketball.com