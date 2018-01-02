BrandonClayScouting.com: All-Ohio XPress – #PSBFamily – 2017 Edition

by

Brandon Clay’s All-Ohio Xpress Takeaway:

From the opening tip of PSBTipOffClassic to the last buzzer of PSBPower48, All-Ohio Xpress proved that they have a roster full of prospects capable of making an impact at the next level. One thing is always certain with coach Kelly Peek’s roster, they will compete on every possession. In that regard, Peek has established herself as one of the region’s premier coaches finding a way time and time again to go to battle with anyone who lines up against Xpress regardless of affiliation.

Jonathan Hemingway’s All-Ohio Xpress Takeaway:

Coach Kelly Peek has established All Ohio Xpress as one of the stronger regional teams in the Midwest. However, players from the Xpress get recruited by schools from across the country. Prospects such as Alea Harris (Wofford) and Abby Voss (Florida Atlantic) made the most of their opportunities at Peach State Basketball Tournaments. Playing in front of hundreds of college coaches at PSBSummerInvite and PSBPower48 afforded them maximum exposure. Peek does not appear to be slowing down in her development of players. She has several younger prospects that are in the pipeline to be recruited to play at the next level.

Keil Moore’s All-Ohio Xpress Takeaway:

I was really impressed with All-Ohio Xpress last summer. They are a well coached group with multiple division one prospects who defend at a high level and play with a high level of effort. It will be interesting to see how Kelly Peek chooses to reload next summer. She always does!

Program Director: Kelly Peek

Program Headquarters: Cincinnati, Ohio

PeachStateBasketball.com Tournaments Attended:

#PSBTipOffClassic: April 21-23

#PSBSummerInvite: July 23-24

#PSBPower48: July 25-26

#PSBFamily Social Media Updates on All-Ohio XPress:

#SMPMember Recruiting Friday at 9 am Catch 2018's McKenna Ford & Alea Harris at #PSBTipOffClassic w/All OH XPresshttps://t.co/CFoA777M3T pic.twitter.com/o5SmEvknl8 — Brandon Clay (@BrandonClayPSB) April 18, 2017

#PSBTipOffClassic

'18 Tihanna Fulton (@fulton_ti) showing versatility at the 4-spot for @XpressBall. Early morning win to start day. — Jonathan Hemingway (@CoachHemi) April 21, 2017

#PSBTipOffClassic Tourney Alabama

Florida

Georgia

North FL

Oglethorpe

SMU

Stetson All in for All-Ohio XPress & TN Team Pride Stark @tfrist pic.twitter.com/D3hRAZfJUH — Brandon Clay (@BrandonClayPSB) April 21, 2017

Feeling truly blessed to receive my first official offer from Coach Scott and the Detroit Mercy Titans!! 🔴🔵🏀 pic.twitter.com/WuBvdO83eN — Olivia Trice (@TriceOlivia) June 17, 2017

#SMPMember Recruiting Exposure Look for '18 G @aleaaa_raee to have a BIG July w/@XpressBall. Has a scholarship offer from @UDMCoachScott. https://t.co/P9yeD03EEp — PSB Events (@PeachStateBBall) June 30, 2017

#PSBSummerInvite@XpressBall getting it done on both ends of the ball. Resulting in a double digit lead late on the game — ProspectsNation.com (@ProspectsNation) July 23, 2017

#SMPMember Recruiting '18 G Alea Harris to Wofford marks the 3rd 2018 class commitment to date. LEARN MORE ON SMP: https://t.co/8GnB3G0viZ pic.twitter.com/T5lqalWnlA — Brandon Clay (@BrandonClayPSB) July 31, 2017

Jonathan Hemingway is the Assistant Director of Scouting for the JumpOffPlus.com International Scouting Report, is on the Naismith Trophy Board of Selectors and owns CoachHemi.com, the go-to source for coaches for X’s and O’s. He is the floor director of #TeamEBA camps, a site director for #TeamPSB tournaments and can be reached at jonathanhemingway@peachstatebasketball.com.

Brandon Clay is the owner of the JumpOffPlus.com International Report, Peach State Basketball, Inc., and ProspectsNation.com. The JumpOffPlus.com is picked up by more than 200 colleges and universities nationwide. In addition to serving as ProspectsNation.com WNBA Director of Scouting, Clay serves as the Executive Camp Director for the Elite Basketball Academy Camps. He is a McDonald’s All-American Game Selection Committee member. Clay serves on the Naismith Trophy Men’s / Women’s College Player of the Year Academy and is the National Coordinator of Voting for the Boys / Girls All-American Teams. He has been involved in the community since 2001. You can reach Clay at BrandonClay@PeachStateBasketball.com