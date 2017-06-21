BrandonClayScouting.com: Alexis Hall – SMP Recruiting Exposure Member

by

Class of 2018 shooting guard Alexis Hall of Kitts Hill, Ohio, is a high academic option who brings a diverse skill set to the table.

Brandon Clay’s takeaway – PSBTipOffClassic (April 2017): Hall is a guard with length and skill on the perimeter. She’s one of the better passers I’ve seen at the off guard position so far this spring. Hall’s ability to make plays with the ball in her hands is key. She has the tools to become a quality next level standstill shooter as well.

Name: Alexis Hall

Height: 5’9″

HS Grad Year: 2018

GPA / ACT: 4.0 / 24

Position: SG

School / Hometown: Huntington St. Joseph’s (Kitts Hill, Ohio)

Club Team: West Virginia Thunder #PSBFamily

