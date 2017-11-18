BrandonClayScouting.com: Alabama Southern Starz – #PSBFamily – 2017 Edition

by

Brandon Clay’s Southern Starz Takeaway:

The Southern Starz are one of the premier independent programs nationally. Doug Bush & Company consistently battle with and come away victorious against teams from all over the country regardless of shoe affiliation or location. The Starz alumni list features players making a difference with their play inside of conferences all over the country. Their production at the high school level had definitely made them a staple of college coaches viewing schedules at PeachStateBasketball.com events annually and a target for teams looking to make the same ascent to national prominence that Bush has the Starz making.

Jonathan Hemingway’s Southern Starz Takeaway:

Doug Bush continues to develop the top talent from the state of Alabama. He works tirelessly to identify the top prospects from all over the southeast. In this way he is a true student of the game of women’s basketball. The Starz organization is solid from top to bottom. With the help of Looney and Veal, the Starz have talent to be tracked in every grade level even into the middle school age group.

Keil Moore’s Southern Starz Takeaway:

The Alabama Southern Starz are one of the deepest club programs in the country with elite teams at seemingly every allowable age group. Led by Doug Bush, the Starz are consistently competitive from top to bottom and a well respected brand among college coaches. Whenever you watch a Southern Starz team you know their kids will play hard, play smart, and play together with numerous college prospects lacing up their sneakers every time out.

Program Director: Doug Bush

Program Headquarters: Huntsville, Alabama

PeachStateBasketball.com Tournaments Attended:

#PSBSpringShowdown: March 24-26

#PSBTipOffClassic: April 28-30

#PSBRealDeal: July 8-9

#PSBSummerInvite: July 23-24

#PSBPower48: July 25-26

#PSBElite32: July 27-29

#PSBEndOfTheRoad: Sept. 22-24

#PSBFamily Social Media Updates on the Southern Starz:

#PSBEndOfTheRoad De'Yana Dodd impressed @StephenPeckPSB in her ability to get to the basket at a consistent rate & finish well. @ALSoStarz pic.twitter.com/ecjpZMBXlK — PSB Events (@PeachStateBBall) September 24, 2017

#PSBEndOfTheRoad @SaraPuckett13 turned up the intensity in the second half against the Phenom and it contributed to their win. @ALSoStarz pic.twitter.com/0XaSSQgwgY — PSB Events (@PeachStateBBall) September 24, 2017

#PSBEndOfTheRoad@ALSoStarz Looney walks away with a victory and a #SMPMemberRecruiting bracket championship. Amiya Payne leading w/ 21pts. pic.twitter.com/dM062GB0ni — PSB Events (@PeachStateBBall) September 24, 2017

'20 Sarah Ashlee Barker of the Alabama Southern Starz was one of the biggest risers in July#PSBPower48https://t.co/7EY0stSlp5@JayBarker7 pic.twitter.com/GkouvNV6OL — Jonathan Hemingway (@JLHemingwayPSB) August 7, 2017

#PSBElite32 A solid early morning performance from Claire Holt, leading @ALSoStarz to a victory with 14 points. pic.twitter.com/qXpD31DBju — PSB Events (@PeachStateBBall) July 28, 2017

#PSBSummerInvite@ArkansasBanshee & @ALSoStarz got into a back & forth battle. Several coaches were present to watch Starz claim the win. pic.twitter.com/UTHetU54O0 — PSB Events (@PeachStateBBall) July 23, 2017

#PSBTipOffClassic After a nail biter with WV Thunder, @ALSoStarz leave the gym as the winners of the #PSBSpringShowdown bracket. pic.twitter.com/KrwlAm9ZVx — PSB Events (@PeachStateBBall) April 30, 2017

#PSBTipOffClassic@ALSoStarz had Alabama Twisters Jr on the ropes and was able to finally pull away in the final minutes, executing good D. pic.twitter.com/4DHllctKR0 — PSB Events (@PeachStateBBall) April 30, 2017

#PSBTipOffClassic Niaira "Tuti" Jones is efficient at finding her scorers on the floor but also hits perimeter shots for @ALSoStarz Bush. pic.twitter.com/q3cUxU9tPe — PSB Events (@PeachStateBBall) April 28, 2017

#PSBTipOffClassic 6-2 Destinee McGhee of @ALSoStarz Bush will either get the ball and go to work, or find the ball off the board and work. pic.twitter.com/Zf2iOvSUyQ — PSB Events (@PeachStateBBall) April 28, 2017

#PSBSpringShowdown Great game between @ALSoStarz and @TeamElitebball McHenry in which AL Southern Starz grind out their way to a win. pic.twitter.com/8sXqDPzQev — PSB Events (@PeachStateBBall) March 26, 2017

Jonathan Hemingway is the Assistant Director of Scouting for the JumpOffPlus.com International Scouting Report, is on the Naismith Trophy Board of Selectors and owns CoachHemi.com, the go-to source for coaches for X’s and O’s. He is the floor director of #TeamEBA camps, a site director for #TeamPSB tournaments and can be reached at jonathanhemingway@peachstatebasketball.com.

Brandon Clay is the owner of the JumpOffPlus.com International Report, Peach State Basketball, Inc., and ProspectsNation.com. The JumpOffPlus.com is picked up by more than 200 colleges and universities nationwide. In addition to serving as ProspectsNation.com WNBA Director of Scouting, Clay serves as the Executive Camp Director for the Elite Basketball Academy Camps. He is a McDonald’s All-American Game Selection Committee member. Clay serves on the Naismith Trophy Men’s / Women’s College Player of the Year Academy and is the National Coordinator of Voting for the Boys / Girls All-American Teams. He has been involved in the community since 2001. You can reach Clay at BrandonClay@PeachStateBasketball.com