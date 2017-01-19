BrandonClayScouting.com: Adam Flagler – Social Media Exposure Member

by

Brandon Clay’s Takeaway – HS Season (January 2017): Flagler is a prospect capable of scoring the basketball at all three levels. He’s shooting at a very efficient clip so far this season: 80% FT, 48% 3PFGP, 54% FGP. His ability to get a basket when needed separates him from other players at the position. Add in Flagler’s awareness on the defensive end and he’s a must track prospect for college coaches needing a versatile guard in the 2018 class.

Vitals

Name: Adam Flagler

Height: 6’2″

HS Grad Year: 2018

Position: SG/PG

School / Hometown: Duluth HS (Duluth, Ga.)

#SMPFilmRoom Breakdown (January 2017):

#SMPFilmRoom Full Game Film (January 2017): 43 points, 6 rebounds

