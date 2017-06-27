BrandonClayScouting.com: Abby Voss – SMP Recruiting Exposure Member

by

With over 40,000 collective followers on our team’s social media outlets, we’re in a unique position to assist with both creating awareness of a prospect’s skill set and recent on-floor performance. From crisp recruiting updates to updated in-season stats to a potential last-minute change in schedule that needs to be conveyed socially, this package allows the player to control the information available to the public about their game.

Become an #SMPMember for maximum Recruiting Exposure: Click the Logo Below

Class of 2018 forward Abby Voss of Milford, Ohio is a high energy and IQ at the forward spot..

Brandon Clay’s takeaway – #EBASuper64 Showcase (June 2017): Voss made an impression here doing the little things on both ends. She’s an above average rebounder in large part to her high motor. She made two face cuts to the basket off of secondary break ball reversals that resulted in scores both times.

Jonathan Hemingway’s takeaway – #EBASuper64 Showcase (June 2017): Voss is an attractive prospect in that she has size and shooting ability. At her size she projects to be a ‘stretch 4’ at the next level. Her consistent shot making from beyond the arc and in the paint make her a player that should not be helped off of for any period of time. Voss is also a high energy player who is not stationed only on the perimeter. She will make hustle plays, tracks loose balls and is a willing defender. Her limitations center on her lateral quickness. Although she has enough speed to play up and down in transition, she does not always have the quickness left to right to defend quicker perimeter players.

Name: Abby Voss

Height: 6’1″

HS Grad Year: 2018

Position: PF

School / Hometown: Mount Notre Dame (Milford, Ohio)

Club Team: All Ohio XPress #PSBFamily

Social Media Updates:

'18 Abby Voss of All OH Xpress ☑️Stretch 4

📈High Motor

🏀Knockdown shooter#EBASuper64 EVAL https://t.co/9ayRz1sO1N pic.twitter.com/fLYBZhGErP — Jonathan Hemingway (@JLHemingwayPSB) June 25, 2017

'18 Abby Voss @abbyyvoss can get to the rim & finish thru traffic June 3-4 Invite #EBASuper64 REGISTER: https://t.co/JOQvbKGs3h pic.twitter.com/azeFNJOc7I — Rebecca Dyer (@RebeccaDyerPSB) April 23, 2017

Brandon Clay is the owner of the JumpOffPlus.com International Report, Peach State Basketball, Inc., and ProspectsNation.com. The JumpOffPlus.com is picked up by more than 200 colleges and universities nationwide. In addition to serving as ProspectsNation.com WNBA Director of Scouting, Clay serves as the Executive Camp Director for the Elite Basketball Academy Camps. He is a McDonald’s All-American Game Selection Committee member. Clay serves on the Naismith Trophy Men’s / Women’s College Player of the Year Academy and is the National Coordinator of Voting for the Boys / Girls All-American Teams. He has been involved in the community since 2001. You can reach Clay at BrandonClay@PeachStateBasketball.com