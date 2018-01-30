BrandonClayScouting: #CoachHemi News – Whitson commits to ETSU – January 30 2018

by

BrandonClayScouting.com: #CoachHemi News – Whitson commits to ETSU – January 30, 2018

Class of 2019 forward Courtney Whitson of Dobyns Bennett HS (TN) committed to ETSU this week.

Whitson is a skilled forward option who blends size and skill along the frontline. Her ability to stretch the floor with the jumper while also providing a rebounding presence gives her upside at the college level. Here is our #EBAAllAmerican evaluation from 2016:

Whitson is an active forward with offensive skill. She showed very good offensive moves in 2/2 action, which will translate to 5/5 game play as she matures. Her jumper and size make her a prospect worth tracking at the moment. The challenge for Whitson in the next few years will be transition to becoming a full time without abandoning her activity on the interior.

