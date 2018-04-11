BrandonClayScouting: Coach Hemi Showcase Names to Know – April 11, 2019

by

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. – The CoachHemi.com Showcase gave campers from six states a chance to display their skills in front of the ProspectsNation.com staff. With prospects ranging from current high school juniors to some of the region’s elite middle school preps, there was no shortage of talent inside Mountain View High School. Here’s a look at two prospects who caught my attention with their work during our Spotlight Workout Sessions:

Anisa Clark – 5’8” – 2020 – Union Grove HS (GA)

Clark is a smooth option on the wing. She’s grown her game over the past 12 months to the point where she can be impactful in this setting. Clark can improve her outside shooting percentages but is solid right now in that regard.



Keyanna Gibbs – 5’9” – 2020 – Dacula HS (GA)

Gibbs is a versatile forward option with a unique blend touch and skill on the inside. Given her height, she might be a tweener prospect longterm at the 4/3 position depending on roster personnel and matchups. Gibbs has the midrange jump shot to be effective facing the basket.

Brandon Clay is the owner of the JumpOffPlus.com International Report, Peach State Basketball, Inc., and ProspectsNation.com. The JumpOffPlus.com is picked up by more than 200 colleges and universities nationwide. In addition to serving as ProspectsNation.com WNBA Director of Scouting, Clay serves as the Executive Camp Director for the Elite Basketball Academy Camps. He is a McDonald’s All-American Game Selection Committee member. Clay serves on the Naismith Trophy Men’s / Women’s College Player of the Year Academy and is the National Coordinator of Voting for the Boys / Girls All-American Teams. He has been involved in the community since 2001. You can reach Clay at BrandonClay@PeachStateBasketball.com