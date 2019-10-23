BrandonClayScouting: Clemson lands key pledge in Gabby Elliott

by

by

One of the most athletic and explosive forwards in the class made her commitment. After a stellar club season with Michigan Storm BCSFamily, Gabby Elliott of Detroit, Mich., picked Clemson. Her pledge gives the Tigers a potential postseason All-American. Elliott will be on the Naismith Trophy Watch 50 List to start the school season as well.



Listed in the ProspectsNation.com rankings as the No. 20 prospect overall and No. 5 wing, Elliott paced the Storm to victories over some of the nation’s top programs including the BCSPower48 championship during the May live period. During the process, Elliott proved she belonged in the conversations with the best at her position nationally. Tigers coach Amanda Butler was on hand in Louisville watching Elliott. She did the same when the dynamic prospect to the floor at the BCSSummerInvite in July.



By the end of her strong club season, Elliott had offers from Maryland, Minnesota, North Carolina, Pittsburgh amongst others but in the end rewarded Butler and her staff for their work. Elliott was a major priority for Clemson coming out of July and landing her is a major coup for a Clemson program on the come up.

