BrandonClayScouting: Campbell to UCLA – January 7, 2018

by

Next Chance for Exposure….

Middle School Boys

#EBAFab5 February 18 Click HERE

High School Boys

#CoachHemiWorkout March 11 Click HERE

I am excited to announce my commitment to play for the UCLA Bruins! #blessed pic.twitter.com/4N9jlse1t6 — Tyger Campbell (@tygercampbell15) February 6, 2018

#BrandonClayScouting

'18 PG Tyger Campbell of @lalumiereschool chooses UCLA With a plethora of high level experience @BrandonClayPSB & myself analyze his potential impact for the Bruins READ HEREhttps://t.co/vSPbslNz3Q

📸@JonLopezOne3 pic.twitter.com/yAgwHTQhg8 — Jonathan Hemingway (@JLHemingwayPSB) February 7, 2018

Class of 2018 point guard Tyger Campbell of La Lumiere chooses UCLA.

Campbell has been on the radar as one of the nation’s premier point guard for years. We have evaluations of him dating back to 2014 when he played for Drew Maddox at CPA in Nashville. His uptempo style and willingness to distribute should make him a valuable piece of the Bruin offense.

BRANDON CLAY’S TAKE ON HIS PLAY FROM NIKE ELITE 100 CAMP:

Campbell is a smaller option at the position. He plays against high level competition and has for years. Can he have a similar impact to his class as Trae Young has to ’17?

JONATHAN HEMINGWAY’S TAKE ON HIS EYBL PLAY:

Campbell is a super quick, penetrating point guard who can puncture the perimeter defense to make plays. His 7 assists per game are evidence that he will be an instant producer at the next level.

Brandon Clay is the owner of the JumpOffPlus.com International Report, Peach State Basketball, Inc., and ProspectsNation.com. The JumpOffPlus.com is picked up by more than 200 colleges and universities nationwide. In addition to serving as ProspectsNation.com WNBA Director of Scouting, Clay serves as the Executive Camp Director for the Elite Basketball Academy Camps. He is a McDonald’s All-American Game Selection Committee member. Clay serves on the Naismith Trophy Men’s / Women’s College Player of the Year Academy and is the National Coordinator of Voting for the Boys / Girls All-American Teams. He has been involved in the community since 2001. You can reach Clay at BrandonClay@PeachStateBasketball.com

Jonathan Hemingway is the Assistant Director of Scouting for the JumpOffPlus.com International Scouting Report, is on the Naismith Trophy Board of Selectors and owns CoachHemi.com, the go-to source for coaches for X’s and O’s. He is the floor director of #TeamEBA camps, a site director for #TeamPSB tournaments and can be reached at jonathanhemingway@peachstatebasketball.com.