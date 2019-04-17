BrandonClayScouting: Bo Barber Shines at The Opening – April 17, 2019

by

Bo Barber started The Opening on fire this morning. The 2021 guard has a good feel, great IQ, and an elite shooting ability. He finished with 31pts pic.twitter.com/4DEgUN4fv8 — Donte Medlock (@locksWAY_OTR) April 13, 2019

Early this morning Jawks Elite @HawksEliteAAU have come out on fire. Started the game on a 16-2 run led by Bo Barber's quick 9 points (3) 3's. — Willie Evans Jr. (@Jr_OTRH) April 13, 2019

Bo Barber is a big time shooter that can make shots from multiple levels



He is a good passer who can run the team and score when needed pic.twitter.com/rsFRfzE4pk — Shun Williams (@OntheRadarHoops) April 13, 2019

