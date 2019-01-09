BrandonClayScouting: Auburn Brings National Talent in 2019 – January 9, 2019

by

Coach Terri Flournoy and her staff inked a big recruiting class in 2019. Two nationally ranked players from north of the Ohio River join three players from the Southeast. This type of recruiting reach is a positive sign as Auburn continues to stay relevant in the ultra-competitive Southeastern Conference. Below is a rundown on the five signees in the class of 2019.

Article aggregated by Jonathan Hemingway

Follow him on Twitter (@JLHemingwayPSB or @CoachHemi)

Hansen will bring toughness and shot-making to the roster. Her competitive edge and ball skill make her an ideal combo-guard at the game’s highest levels. Ranked as a top 75 prospect nationally, Hansen projects as a four year contributor for the Lady Tigers.

When you have talent in your backyard, it is usually best practice to keep it at home. Hughes is a 5-10 wing who potentially translates as a long range specialist. Hughes development on the summer circuit with coach Doug Bush’s program is notable. She showed signs of open court finishing and play-making with the ball in her hands

Perry is another potential shooting specialist for the Lady Tigers. Her size and versatility combined with her long range shooting ability make her one of the best at her position nationally. Perry is the perfect answer when defenses decide to zone up. Her ability to run baseline and hit 3-point jumpers give her immediate value at the next level.

Coach Flournoy snagged one of the top guards in the state of Georgia in Robinson-Nwagwu. The scoring minded combo-guard has the shot making ability to be an impactful scorer in upcoming years. As the game of basketball evolves more towards pick and roll offenses dominated by lead guards, Robinson-Nwagwu might be the perfect player to handle those responsibilities in the future for the Tigers.

Wells is one of the top point guards in the Southeast. She is a 4-star prospect from Mississippi who had big showings for the Alabama Southern Starz on the July circuit. Her ability to create plays in transition or in the half-court gives her a chance to contribute in one of the top conferences in the nation.

Jonathan Hemingway is the Assistant Director of Scouting for the JumpOffPlus.com International Scouting Report, is on the Naismith Trophy Board of Selectors and owns CoachHemi.com, the go-to source for coaches for X’s and O’s. He is the floor director of #TeamEBA camps, a site director for #TeamPSB tournaments and can be reached at jonathanhemingway@peachstatebasketball.com.