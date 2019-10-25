BrandonClayScouting: An inside look at Tennessee’s 2020 Recruiting Class

by

Tennessee has reeled in one of the nation’s premier recruiting classes in 2020. Alex Myers of NBC Knoxville put together a great story on what’s happening at the emerging national powerhouse.



READ MY THOUGHTS INSIDE THE ARTICLE (CLICK THE LINK TO VIEW)

Brandon Clay is the owner of the JumpOffPlus.com International Report, Peach State Basketball, Inc., and ProspectsNation.com. The JumpOffPlus.com is picked up by more than 200 colleges and universities nationwide. In addition to serving as ProspectsNation.com WNBA Director of Scouting, Clay serves as the Executive Camp Director for the BrandonClayScouting.com National Training Academies. He is a McDonald’s All-American Game Selection Committee member. Clay serves on the Naismith Trophy Men’s / Women’s College Player of the Year Academy and is the National Coordinator of Voting for the Boys / Girls All-American Teams. He has been involved in the community since 2001. You can reach Clay at BrandonClay@PeachStateBasketball.com