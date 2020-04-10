BrandonClayTV: Beckham Hockley – SMP College Recruiting Exposure Member

by

Vitals:

Name: Beckham Hockley

Height: 5’7”

HS Grad Year: 2024

Position: PG / SG

School / Hometown: Farnell MS (Tampa, Florida)

Club Team: Tampa Thunder

Player Evaluations:

February 2020 at BCSAllAmerican Middle School Academy: “Simply put, Hockley is a shooter’s shooter. She can let it fly from deep but showed a surprisingly consistent form for a middle school prospect. Hockley’s ability to be a vocal, efficient position defender will go a long way in determining her on floor production.” — Brandon Clay

February 2020 at BCSAllAmerican Middle School Academy: Hockley projects to be a shooting specialist as she enters high school within this calendar year. She has a consistent follow through and solid overall mechanics for a young prospect. She has the overall fundamentals to be able to contribute in a variety of ways if she stays true to the course of development. The immediate area where she can look to improve is not rushing her shot during game play. Finding the right rhythm and a good change of pace should pay dividends when it comes to creating space for herself along to perimeter. — Jonathan Hemingway

Social Media Updates:

Brandon Clay Recruiting Profile: #SMPMember



Excited to work with incoming freshman Beckham Hockley (FL).



The ‘24 G was on one at the #BCSAllAmerican Academy in Feb.



HER PROFILE: UNDER CONSTRUCTION 🚧



GET YOUR OWN RECRUITING PROFILE: https://t.co/yZxP6O9bJT @Beckshockley24 pic.twitter.com/6Cckv0H038 — Brandon Clay (@BrandonClayPSB) April 10, 2020

National Training Academy: #BCSAllAmerican Middle School

🗓 Feb. 22-23

📍 ATLANTA



‘24 G Beckham Hockley (FL) is coming from Tampa to train with me.



Who will be next to join us?!?



REGISTER: https://t.co/TUachIVBkR @Beckshockley24 pic.twitter.com/KMD3B2WtjF — Brandon Clay (@BrandonClayPSB) December 1, 2019

Brandon Clay is the owner of the BrandonClayScouting.com Report, Peach State Basketball, Inc., and ProspectsNation.com. BrandonClayScouting.com is utilized by more than 200 colleges and universities nationwide. Clay serves as the Executive Camp Director for the BrandonClayScouting.com National Training Academies. He is a McDonald’s All-American Game Selection Committee member. Clay serves on the Naismith Trophy Men’s / Women’s College Player of the Year Academy and is the National Coordinator of Voting for the Boys / Girls All-American Teams. He has been involved in the community since 2001. You can reach Clay at BrandonClay@PeachStateBasketball.com