BCSTrainingAcademy – Winston Salem, NC – November 28, 2020

by

WINSTON SALEM, North Carolina – The Brandon Clay Training Academy series to bring a unique training atmosphere to gymnasiums across the country. We were back in the Tarheel State inside the Maddawg Center for the second time in a month. Here are the takeaways from the session:

Parker Childress

***BClayRecruiting

Childress has a world of potential on both ends of the floor. She caught our attention here with here jump shooting. If anything, Childress is still too reluctant to take the open shot right now. She has the skill and understanding to be a real shot making presence on that end of the hardwood. Her work ethic is fantastic.

Adelaide Jernigan

***BClayRecruiting

The mechanics on Jernigan’s shot were much improved from our training session earlier in the month. There were multiple racks of 10 shots a piece where she was making nine if not all 10 of her shots. For a prospect still in middle school, that bodes well for Jernigan’s future. Like Childress, Jernigan can continue to look for her shot inside of competition more as time goes on.

Lily Pereira

***BClayRecruiting

Pereira’s skill has smoothed out already since we trained last time. The bounce and athleticism that she possesses are evident even in 1 on 0 rip and dig drills. That versatility will be enhanced even more as Pereira takes control of quarterbacking her team vocally. There were glimpses in our controlled team concept packages that Pereira can do just that.

AROUND THE RIM

Each time we work with Class of 2025 forward Meghan Yarnevich, our staff comes away more and more impressed with where her game can go. In a world where future projections are at an all-time high, Yarnevich is one we are bullish on.

There’s a lot to like about the potential that Class of 2024 forward Elliott Jessup possesses. She was more assertive, confident and fluid in this workout than she was just 28 days ago.

Class of 2022 guard Bri Shillito has a chance to be a quality lead guard. As she develops her decision making and willingness to lead with her voice, expect her game to grow in tandem.

Class of 2028 guard Gracie Shore is just getting started. She was an observer the last time we trained inside the Maddawg Center. This time, Shore proved she belongs on the floor as an Academy member every time we train there.

Isabella Ross is a cool customer. The Class of 2023 guard has the moxie and skill to be a leader on the floor. Couple that with her steady hand on the ball and Ross has the makings of a productive backcourt option.

This was our first chance to work with Class of 2024 guard Marissa Vernon. Hopefully, it won’t be our last. Vernon is our type of training client. She’s a hard worker who took instruction to heart. Keep an eye on her development. We will.