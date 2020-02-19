BCSSelect24 Spotlight – Jersey Wolfenbarger – February 19, 2020

by

Class of 2021 guard Jersey Wolfenbarger is one of the nation’s ELITE prospects. Photo cred – Chris Hansen

Jersey Wolfenbarger of Fort Smith, Arkansas, is ranked as the No. 22 prospect in the class of 2021 per ProspectsNation.com. We had a chance to work with the 6-foot-4 guard last October at the Coach Hemi Showcase in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. She is an incredibly skilled player with a feathery jump shot. Add in the fact that she has height like most other post players and it easy to see why she has offers from colleges from coast to coast. See her skill first hand in highlights from the camp below.

Wolfenbarger plays for the Arkansas Banshees on the Under Armour circuit. Expect her name to be trending coming out of the spring evaluation periods.

