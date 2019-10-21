BCSSelect24 National Academy: Sara Puckett

by

Vitals:

Name: Sara Puckett

Height: 6’2″

HS Grad Year: 2021

Position: PF/SF

School / Hometown: Muscle Shoals HS (Muscle Shoals, Alabama)

Club Team: Alabama Southern Starz

BrandonClayScouting TheBCSReport Podcast Mentions:

Player Evaluations:

October 2019 @ BrandonClayScouting.com National Training Academy:

“A member of the BCSSelect24 Training Academy, Class of 2021 forward Sara Puckett of Muscle Shoals, Ala., always comes in to train with a laser like focus. Her combo of size and skill has made her one of the most recruited players in the country. To no surprise of me, the recruiting traffic through Muscle Shoals HS has only intensified her work ethic. She’s shooting the ball well with legit size.” — Brandon Clay (@BrandonClayPSB)

August 2019 @ BrandonClayScouting.com National Training Academy:

“Consistency in development is vastly underrated. That is exactly what has turned Puckett of Muscle Shoals, Ala., into one of the country’s most sought after prospects in her class nationally. She has an uncanny ability to do what she does really well while never trying to get out of her box at inopportune times. In that way, Puckett is the most skilled and versatile frontcourt prospect that I’ve covered in the 2019 calendar year. She rarely makes an in-game mistake and has all the tools to make the needed play when it’s time. In football, she’d be a consistent producer at the quarterback position like Matt Ryan during the 2018 season.” — Brandon Clay (@BrandonClayPSB)

