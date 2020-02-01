BCSSelect24 National Academy Report: Striplin to Tennessee

by

BrandonClayTV Video Evaluation:

Class of 2021 post Karoline Striplin of Hartford, Ala., chose Tennessee on Saturday. In the process, she becomes the first pledge in the class in what appears to be a large recruiting class on paper for the red hot Lady Vols. Striplin, who is ranked as one of the nation’s elite front court preps by ProspectsNation.com, brings legitimate size coupled with the ability to face up and be effective as well. Productivity wise, she’s as far along if not more than Elizabeth Kitley was at the same stage in high school. Kitley is having a very strong freshman campaign for Virginia Tech. Barring anything unforeseen, Lady Vol faithful should expect the same from Striplin when she arrives in Knoxville.

