BCSSelect24 National Academy: Payton Verhulst

Name: Payton Verhulst

Height: 5’11”

HS Grad Year: 2021

Position: PG

School / Hometown: Bishop Miege HS (DeSoto, Kansas)

Club Team: Next Level Eclipse

August 2019 @ BrandonClayScouting.com All-American Showcase: "After winning the MVP of the FIBA 16-and-under tournament, it would have been easy for Verhulst of De Soto, Kan., to mentally cruise control through the training sessions. Turns out, the hyper-competitive lead guard did the exact opposite. She was completely locked in to the little details even taking instruction on her free throw shooting in attempts to reach the 90 plus percent club next season. With her ability to handle the tempo of a game, building her shot with an aim on joining the 180 (50 FG-40 3PFG-90 FT) club in college is a logical next step. Verhulst has the skill and work ethic to make that a distinct possibility turn into a reality." — Brandon Clay (@BrandonClayPSB)



Enjoyed spending time with '21 Payton Verhulst (KS) on floor training.



FULL STORY & GET YOUR PLAYER CARD HERE: https://t.co/GOhIX3BHjf

Quite possibly the play of the day:@carleyc10 finishing the tough dime drop from @payton_verhulst was a thing of beauty! #BCSAllAmerican🍑 — Brandon Clay (@BrandonClayPSB) August 25, 2019

'21 G Payton Verhulst (KS) will get an extra training session with me before the showcase on Saturday.



Who will be next to join us?!?



REGISTER: https://t.co/2zO9ALNuQC @DaDverhulst pic.twitter.com/mm9KeIbGdZ — Brandon Clay (@BrandonClayPSB) August 20, 2019

