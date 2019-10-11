BCSSelect24 National Academy: Meg Newman

by

Vitals:﻿

Name: Meg Newman

Height: 6’2”

HS Grad Year: 2021

Position: PF

School / Hometown: North Central HS (Indianapolis, Indiana)

Club Team: Indiana Elite

August 2019 @ BrandonClayScouting.com All-American Showcase:

“Newman of Indianapolis, Ind., came into this evaluation with a budding national reputation amongst college coaches from all levels. This showing did nothing but entrench her standing as an elite hybrid forward in the class. She has great length and size in the frontcourt. Newman can continue to grow her overall skill set but the athleticism and motor that she plays with are revving at a high level already. Add that to her desire to improve and it’s evident that Newman belongs in the discussion at the head of the class.” — Brandon Clay (@BrandonClayPSB)

