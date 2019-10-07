BCSSelect24 National Academy: Kendal Cheesman

by

Vitals:

Name: Kendal Cheesman

Height: 6’2”

HS Grad Year: 2021

Position: PF

School / Hometown: Plant HS (Tampa, Florida)

Club Team: Tampa Thunder

BrandonClayScouting TheBCSReport Podcast Mentions:

Player Evaluations:

October 2019 @ BrandonClayScouting.com National Training Academy: “A newly-minted member of our BCSSelect24 Training Academy, this is Kendal Cheesman’s second stop in six weeks after sharpening her game at the BCSAllAmerican Showcase in late-August. A Class of 2021 graduate, Cheesman of Tampa, Fla., has quietly established herself as one of the premier emerging frontcourt prospects in the class nationally. She visited both Belmont and Vanderbilt before we got started here in Nashville. Cheesman is one to keep an eye on throughout the school season.” — Brandon Clay (@BrandonClayPSB)

August 2019 @ BrandonClayScouting.com All-American Showcase: “Cheesman is a versatile option in the frontcourt. She can score it from the outside in addition to finishing around the rim. Her academics are elite. Cheesman impressed me with her inside / outside play during the 2019 Final Four Weekend in Tampa. This setting was more of the same.” — Brandon Clay (@BrandonClayPSB)

Brandon Clay is the owner of the JumpOffPlus.com International Report, Peach State Basketball, Inc., and ProspectsNation.com. The JumpOffPlus.com is picked up by more than 200 colleges and universities nationwide. In addition to serving as ProspectsNation.com WNBA Director of Scouting, Clay serves as the Executive Camp Director for the BrandonClayScouting.com National Training Academies. He is a McDonald’s All-American Game Selection Committee member. Clay serves on the Naismith Trophy Men’s / Women’s College Player of the Year Academy and is the National Coordinator of Voting for the Boys / Girls All-American Teams. He has been involved in the community since 2001. You can reach Clay at BrandonClay@PeachStateBasketball.com