BCSSelect24 National Academy: Karoline Striplin

Name: Karoline Striplin

Height: 6’3”

HS Grad Year: 2021

Position: PF/C

School / Hometown: Geneva County HS (Hartford, Alabama)

Club Team: Alabama Southern Starz EYBL

BrandonClayScouting TheBCSReport Podcast Mentions:﻿

Player Evaluations:

October 2019 @ BrandonClayScouting.com National Training Academy: “Coming off of a West Coast recruiting trip last weekend, Class of 2021 post Karoline Striplin of Ala., was sharp in this elite training setting. The BCSSelect24 Training Academy member has a fantastic work ethic and was dialed in yet again. She is an elite option in the class with her size and versatility in the frontcourt. As Striplin keeps developing her face up jumper, her game grows as a result..” — Brandon Clay (@BrandonClayPSB)

August 2019 @ BrandonClayScouting.com All-American Showcase: “Striplin of Hartford, Ala., has the size and strength to bury opponents behind her offensively. She also has the deft shooting touch to stretch opponents out beyond the 3-point line. Striplin is a perfect example of the new age post player with a game eerily similar to Kylee Watson (Oregon verbal) in the class ahead of her. She’s a blue-collar option with a futuristic game. As Striplin gets more comfortable with when and where to exploit certain matchups, her game will continue to grow. She’s an elite level option in the class at the stretch 5 spot..” — Brandon Clay (@BrandonClayPSB)

#BCSSelect24 Social Media Updates:

Brandon Clay is the owner of the JumpOffPlus.com International Report, Peach State Basketball, Inc., and ProspectsNation.com. The JumpOffPlus.com is picked up by more than 200 colleges and universities nationwide. In addition to serving as ProspectsNation.com WNBA Director of Scouting, Clay serves as the Executive Camp Director for the BrandonClayScouting.com National Training Academies. He is a McDonald’s All-American Game Selection Committee member. Clay serves on the Naismith Trophy Men’s / Women’s College Player of the Year Academy and is the National Coordinator of Voting for the Boys / Girls All-American Teams. He has been involved in the community since 2001. You can reach Clay at BrandonClay@PeachStateBasketball.com