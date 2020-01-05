BCSSelect24 National Academy: Jillian Brown

by

Vitals:﻿

Name: Jillian Brown

Height: 5’10″

HS Grad Year: 2021

Position: PG / SG

School / Hometown: East Grand Rapids HS (Grand Rapids, Michigan)

Club Team: MBA

BrandonClayScouting TheBCSReport Podcast Mentions:

Player Evaluations:

September 2019 @ BrandonClayScouting.com National Training Academy: “Brown came in with a laser like focus. She’s very business like and I really enjoyed working with her as a result. A talented sharp shooter, she was able to take quick tips instructionally and apply them right away to her game. Brown shot the ball well on Sunday that we actually ran two pindown screen sets during gameplay where Sydney Parrish (Oregon verbal) was the screener for her. Brown calmly sank both 3-pointers.” — Brandon Clay (@BrandonClayPSB)

#BCSSelect24 Social Media Updates:

National Training: #BCSSelect24



Academy Member



‘21 G Jillian Brown (MI) has put herself on the national map. She visited Rutgers and has an offer.



APPAREL: https://t.co/Yx8ZVlbu6V



LEARN MORE ABOUT OUR TRAINING: https://t.co/mxuq1jggl2 @M_B_A_Bball @_willabrams pic.twitter.com/rCXKGv1uY7 — Brandon Clay (@BrandonClayPSB) January 5, 2020

#BrandonClayScouting🍑 Report



‘20 W Sydney Parrish is a GREAT shooter.



We knew that.



She was also a willing pindown screener.



That’s impressive.



S/O ‘21 G Jillian Brown for making shots.



COLLEGES: https://t.co/dc2OUdikQX#BCSReport🍑 Podcast 🎙 https://t.co/ycI9qvdUmT pic.twitter.com/fdFW3qhTbU — Brandon Clay (@BrandonClayPSB) September 17, 2019

#BCSTrainingAcademy🍑 Indiana

🗓 Sept. 14-15

📍 INDIANAPOLIS



Just when I didn’t think the weekend would get much better…



‘21 G Jillian Brown (MI) of @M_B_A_Bball is going train with me.



Who is next to join?



REGISTER: https://t.co/wLYYh339MA @jillpizzotti @CoachMeganDuffy pic.twitter.com/8PkQYhcgIH — Brandon Clay (@BrandonClayPSB) September 9, 2019

