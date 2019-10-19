BCSSelect24 National Academy: Jersey Wolfenbarger

by

Vitals:﻿

Name: Jersey Wolfenbarger

Height: 6’3″

HS Grad Year: 2021

Position: SG

School / Hometown: Northside HS (Fort Smith, Arkansas)

Club Team: Arkansas Banshees

BrandonClayScouting TheBCSReport Podcast Mentions:

Player Evaluations:﻿

October 2019 @ BrandonClayScouting.com National Training Academy: “Wolfenbarger of Fort Smith, Ark., had an incredible run recruiting wise this summer landing scholarship offers from nearly every Power 5 program in the country. In the process, the BCSSelect24 Training Program member has made a leap into the nation’s elite as one of the best guards in the class. As Wolfenbarger keeps working on her strength this fall, we touched on her footwork shooting the ball in a drill with Tess Darby from out past the NBA 3-point line. She has the ability to make that a consistent part of her game.” — Brandon Clay (@BrandonClayPSB)

