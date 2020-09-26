BClayRecruiting: Trevor Mullin – College Recruiting Player Profile

by

Vitals:

Name: Trevor Mullin

Height: 6’0″

HS Grad Year: 2023

Position: PG

School / Hometown: St. Sebastian School (Needham, Massachusetts)

Club Team: Bay State Jaguars

Player Evaluations:

Date: September 2020

Location: BCS Film Room Breakdown

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Mullin has the ability to score it from the lead guard spot while also getting his teammates involved. That skill set separates him from the majority of his peers as a guard who can do both equally well. Mullin is comfortable off of the bounce as well as off of the catch and shoot too. As he continues to add strength as well as fill out physically, expect Mullin’s game to just keep growing on both ends of the hardwood. He’s a high academic league candidate too who can get the work done off the floor.

Social Media Updates:

Brandon Clay is the owner of the BrandonClayScouting.com Report, Peach State Basketball, Inc., and ProspectsNation.com. BrandonClayScouting.com is utilized by more than 200 colleges and universities nationwide. Clay serves as the Executive Camp Director for the BrandonClayScouting.com National Training Academies. He is a McDonald’s All-American Game Selection Committee member. Clay serves on the Naismith Trophy Men’s / Women’s College Player of the Year Academy and is the National Coordinator of Voting for the Boys / Girls All-American Teams. He has been involved in the community since 2001. You can reach Clay at BrandonClay@PeachStateBasketball.com