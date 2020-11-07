BClayRecruiting: Sydney Mains – College Recruiting Player Profile

by

Name: Sydney Mains

Height: 5’9″

HS Grad Year: 2024

Position: SG

School / Hometown: Knox Catholic (Knoxville, Tennessee)

Club Team: FBC Reign

Date: October 2020

Location: Brandon Clay Training Academy (Winston Salem, NC)

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Mains is a fantastic prospect on the perimeter at an early age. Her game and style of play remind me of current Vanderbilt guard Brylee Bartram during her days in our Academy pipeline. Mains can shoot the ball, has some bounce to her step and is wise beyond her years in terms of understanding the game. As she keeps growing in her confidence vocally, Mains has a chance to be a kid who can truly quarterback a team on both ends of the floor.

After our North Carolina Academy, ‘24 G Sydney Mains (TN) is a part of the fam.



Ole Miss is tracking her.



