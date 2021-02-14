BClayRecruiting: Shay Ijiwoye – College Recruiting Player Profile

Vitals:
Name: Shay Ijiwoye
Height: 5’6″
HS Grad Year: 2024
Position: PG
School / Hometown: Desert Vista (Phoenix, Arizona)
Club Team: Arizona Elite
Player Evaluations:
Date: January 2021
Location: Elite Is Earned Showcase (Seattle, Washington)
Evaluator: Brandon Clay
Ijiwoye is a powerful prospect at the PG spot who reminds us of Diamond Johnson in the Class of 2020. Before Ijiwoye arrived in Seattle, current BClayRecruiting member Meg Newman checked in to let our staff know just how talented Shai is. Newman knows talent. Ijiwoye has a chance to be an elite option with a jumper that makes it hard for defenses to keep her in check.
Social Media Updates:
