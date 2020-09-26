BClayRecruiting: Shay Bollin – College Recruiting Player Profile

by

Vitals:

Name: Shay Bollin

Height: 6’4″

HS Grad Year: 2022

Position: PF

School / Hometown: Bridgewater-Raynham HS (Bridgewater, Massachusetts)

Club Team: Bay State Jaguars

Video Evaluations:

Player Evaluations:

Date: September 2020

Location: BCS Film Room Breakdown

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Bollin’s early production reminds me of Elle Sutphin (NC State Redshirt Freshman) with her versatility. She has good size, skill with the ability to stretch the defense with her outside shot. Bollin’s upside is still high with her skill set and ability to make a play on the interior, in transition or facing the basket in the half court.

