BClayRecruiting: Shay Bollin – College Recruiting Player Profile

Vitals:
Name: Shay Bollin
Height: 6’4″
HS Grad Year: 2022
Position: PF
School / Hometown: Bridgewater-Raynham HS (Bridgewater, Massachusetts)
Club Team: Bay State Jaguars
Video Evaluations:
Player Evaluations:
Date: September 2020
Location: BCS Film Room Breakdown
Evaluator: Brandon Clay
Bollin’s early production reminds me of Elle Sutphin (NC State Redshirt Freshman) with her versatility. She has good size, skill with the ability to stretch the defense with her outside shot. Bollin’s upside is still high with her skill set and ability to make a play on the interior, in transition or facing the basket in the half court.
Social Media Updates:
Brandon Clay is the owner of the BrandonClayScouting.com Report, Peach State Basketball, Inc., and ProspectsNation.com. BrandonClayScouting.com is utilized by more than 200 colleges and universities nationwide. Clay serves as the Executive Camp Director for the BrandonClayScouting.com National Training Academies. He is a McDonald’s All-American Game Selection Committee member. Clay serves on the Naismith Trophy Men’s / Women’s College Player of the Year Academy and is the National Coordinator of Voting for the Boys / Girls All-American Teams. He has been involved in the community since 2001. You can reach Clay at BrandonClay@PeachStateBasketball.com