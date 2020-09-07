BClayRecruiting: Saylor Lewis – College Recruiting Player Profile

by

Vitals:

Name: Saylor Lewis

Height: 6’0″

HS Grad Year: 2022

Position: PF / C

School / Hometown: Prosper HS (Prosper, Texas)

Club Team: Pro Skills

Player Evaluations:

Date: August 1, 2020

Location: BCS Film Room

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Lewis is no stranger to our staff having grown up just miles from headquarters. She moved to the Lone Star State just before starting her ascent to the high school varsity level but has continued to grow her game. Lewis is a versatile prospect who is willing to run the floor, catch and make a play from the high post and protect the lane on the defensive end. Her length and skill makes her an ideal fit in the modern game.

