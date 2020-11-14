BClayRecruiting: Parker Childress – College Recruiting Player Profile

by

Vitals:

Name: Parker Childress

Height: 5’7″

HS Grad Year: 2023

Position: SG

School / Hometown: West Wilkes (Millers Creek, North Carolina)

Club Team: Winston Salem Stealers

Player Evaluations:

Date: October 2020

Location: Brandon Clay Training Academy (Winston Salem, NC)

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Simply put, Childress is the type of all around worker that coaches need on a roster. She made arguably the most instinctually sound basketball play of the whole weekend on a called double team trap late game situation. Childress was on the off side and shot the gap for a steal without having worked on rotations at all. Coupling that instinct with Childress ability to catch and shoot on the other end gives us good reason to project her as a next level prospect.

Social Media Updates:

Brandon Clay College Recruiting Profile: BClayRecruiting x @brandonclaypsb



Opening Night Standouts per @VinceSmithPSB



Reese Beaty

Parker Childress

Trinity Hairston

Grace Harriman

Adelaide Jernigan

Michela Jones

Sydney Mains



GET YOUR RECRUITING PROFILE https://t.co/tYNfZLbdO2 pic.twitter.com/Ta7sjZB3wf — B r a n d o n C l a y (@BrandonClayPSB) November 1, 2020

Brandon Clay is the owner of the Brandon Clay Scouting Report, Peach State Basketball, Inc., and ProspectsNation.com. Brandon Clay Scouting is utilized by more than 200 colleges and universities nationwide. Clay serves as the Executive Camp Director for the Brandon Clay Recruiting National Training Academies. He is a McDonald’s All-American Game Selection Committee member. Clay serves on the Naismith Trophy Men’s / Women’s College Player of the Year Academy and is the National Coordinator of Voting for the Boys / Girls All-American Teams. He has been involved in the community since 2001. You can reach Clay at BrandonClay@PeachStateBasketball.com