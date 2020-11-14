BClayRecruiting: Parker Childress – College Recruiting Player Profile

Vitals:
Name: Parker Childress
Height: 5’7″
HS Grad Year: 2023
Position: SG
School / Hometown: West Wilkes (Millers Creek, North Carolina)
Club Team: Winston Salem Stealers
Player Evaluations:
Date: October 2020
Location: Brandon Clay Training Academy (Winston Salem, NC)
Evaluator: Brandon Clay
Simply put, Childress is the type of all around worker that coaches need on a roster. She made arguably the most instinctually sound basketball play of the whole weekend on a called double team trap late game situation. Childress was on the off side and shot the gap for a steal without having worked on rotations at all. Coupling that instinct with Childress ability to catch and shoot on the other end gives us good reason to project her as a next level prospect.
