BClayRecruiting: Nicole Sanfilippo – College Recruiting Player Profile

Name: Nicole Sanfilippo

Height: 5’9″

HS Grad Year: 2022

Position: SG

School / Hometown: Ardsley HS (Ardsley, New York)

Club Team: Hoopers NY Dan

Player Evaluations:

Date: September 2020

Location: BCS Film Room Breakdown

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Sanfilippo had a fantastic summer with the Hoopers proving that she is capable of putting the ball in the basket. She’s got good size and ability playing off the basketball looking to catch and shoot or attack off the catch. In that way, Sanfilippo is a potential high level college scoring guard sooner than later who appears poised to be a double digit type of option nightly at the right fit.

