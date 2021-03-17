BClayRecruiting: Niah Rhodes – College Recruiting Player Profile

by

Vitals:

Name: Niah Rhodes

Height: 5’6″

HS Grad Year: 2024

Position: SG

School / Hometown: Woodford County HS (Versailles, Kentucky)

Club Team: Kentucky Dream

Player Evaluations:

Date: March 2021

Location: Brandon Clay Training Academy (Knoxville, TN)

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

This was our first opportunity to train with Rhodes. It’s evident that she’s a prospect more than capable of putting the basketball in the bucket. As she keeps adding to her footwork tool box, expect more and more production on that end going forward. For Rhodes, continuing to watch and consume high level basketball will also go a long way in ensuring growth.

Social Media Updates:

Brandon Clay College Recruiting #BClayRecruiting x @brandonclaypsb



“100+ college level placements since 2015.”



🚨NEW MEMBER🚨



‘24 G Niah Rhodes (KY) is a skilled option on the perimeter.



Excited to assist her on her recruiting journey.



PROGRAM INFO https://t.co/tYNfZLbdO2 pic.twitter.com/QItGLw3awj — B r a n d o n C l a y (@BrandonClayPSB) March 15, 2021

