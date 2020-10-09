BClayRecruiting: Monica Williams – College Recruiting Player Profile

by

Vitals

Name: Monica Williams

Height: 5’9″

HS Grad Year: 2023

Position: SG / SF

School / Hometown: Lawrence North HS (Indianapolis, IN)

Club Team: Indiana Elite Prime

Player Evaluations:

Date: June 2020

Location: Brandon Clay National Training Academy (Indiana)

Evaluator: Jonathan Hemingway

Williams is a wing with fantastic athleticism, size and footwork. She appears to have many of the tools necessary to succeed at the next level. She showed a nice jumper during our academy sessions. Her versatility on the defensive end will be a major plus as she climbs the ladder of competition. Continuing to polish her play making skills with the ball in her hands should be of top priority for her as she hits the off-season.

Date: June 2020

Location: Brandon Clay National Training Academy (Indiana)

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Williams brings a smoothness to the wing position that couples her emerging skill set with high level athleticism. She is capable of being a consistent scorer from the perimeter whether that be off the dribble drive or catching to shoot the ball. Williams fluidity on the wing caught our attention early and has her firmly on our radar.

