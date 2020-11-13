BClayRecruiting: Miles Fiore – College Recruiting Player Profile

by

Vitals:

Name: Miles Fiore

Height: 6’4″

HS Grad Year: 2022

Position: SG

School / Hometown: St. George’s (Middletown, Rhode Island)

Player Evaluations:

Date: October 2020

Location: Brandon Clay Filmroom

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Fiore has the bounce in his step to be a consistent creator especially in transition. He also has the mechanics in his jump shot to be a big time scorer in that regard too. Fiore’s willingness to be all business inside the lines makes him a unique talent at this age. He understands what it takes to be a real threat on both ends of the hardwood.

Social Media Updates:

Brandon Clay College Recruiting Profile #BClayRecruiting x @brandonclaypsb



🚨 NEW MEMBER UPDATE 🚨



‘22 Miles Fiore (RI) is a part of the fam.



Dynamic scoring guard.



WPI is already tracking his game.



TWITTER @FioreMiles



GET YOUR RECRUITING PROFILE https://t.co/tYNfZLbdO2 pic.twitter.com/th5xaDEqin — B r a n d o n C l a y (@BrandonClayPSB) November 6, 2020

Brandon Clay is the owner of the Brandon Clay Scouting Report, Peach State Basketball, Inc., and ProspectsNation.com. Brandon Clay Scouting is utilized by more than 200 colleges and universities nationwide. Clay serves as the Executive Camp Director for the Brandon Clay Recruiting National Training Academies. He is a McDonald’s All-American Game Selection Committee member. Clay serves on the Naismith Trophy Men’s / Women’s College Player of the Year Academy and is the National Coordinator of Voting for the Boys / Girls All-American Teams. He has been involved in the community since 2001. You can reach Clay at BrandonClay@PeachStateBasketball.com