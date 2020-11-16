BClayRecruiting: Matthew Brown – College Recruiting Player Profile

by

Vitals:

Name: Matthew Brown

Height: 6’5″

HS Grad Year: 2024

Position: SG / SF

School / Hometown: Walker School (Marietta, Georgia)

GPA / SAT: 3.4 / 1180 (two-part)

Player Evaluations:

Date: October 2020

Location: Brandon Clay Filmroom

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Brown has the length on the wing that colleges covet in the modern day era. He can play multiple perimeter positions and is a floor stretcher on the offensive end of the hardwood. Brown’s ability to stretch the defense with his 3-point shot makes him a difficult with bigger forwards while his length gives him a distinct advantage against smaller guards. Coupled with his classroom intelligence, Brown is a fantastic option at the collegiate level.

Social Media Updates:

