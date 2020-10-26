BClayRecruiting: Mary Ashley Groot – College Recruiting Player Profile

by

Vitals:

Name: Mary Ashley Groot

Height: 6’3″

HS Grad Year: 2023

Position: PF

School / Hometown: The Dalton School (New York, New York)

Player Evaluations:

Date: August 2020

Location: Brandon Clay Training Academy (Atlanta, GA)

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Groot has the size and skill combination to be a consistent factor on both ends of the hardwood. She has a soft touch around the basket coupled with the ability to be a difference maker in the front court on the court rebounding in area. Going forward, Groot’s consistency as an offensive threat will be largely determined by how well she shoots the 3-pointer. Add that to her academic prowess off the court and the tools are there for her to be a multi-faceted option.

