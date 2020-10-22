BClayRecruiting: Madeline Freeth – College Recruiting Player Profile

by

Vitals:

Name: Madeline Freeth

Height: 5’9″

HS Grad Year: 2023

Position: SG / SF

School / Hometown: Covenant Christian High School (Demotte, Indiana)

Video Evaluations:

Coming Soon

Player Evaluations:

Date: July 2020

Location: Brandon Clay Training Academy (Anderson, IN)

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Freeth’s skill improvement has been fun to track so far. If she’ll continue to find chances to compete and train in environments, her game will keep rising as a result. Freeth took the floor with some of the nation’s top players in her first game back since December. There’s plenty to like about what she does on the floor but her IQ level is her biggest attribute right now.

Date: June 2020

Location: Brandon Clay Training Academy (Indianapolis)

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

This was our staff’s first time working with Freeth. She has the size and attitude to be a capable sharp shooter in due time. Right now, it’s about putting in the time with quality repetitions and consistency. She was a model camper combining a willingness to be coached with the effort it takes to blossom in environments such as this one.

Social Media Updates:

