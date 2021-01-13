BClayRecruiting: Lydia Mordarski – College Recruiting Player Profile

by

Vitals:

Name: Lydia Mordarski

Height: 5’8″

HS Grad Year: 2022

Position: SG / PG

School / Hometown: Bishop Feehan (Attleboro, Massachusetts)

Club Team: Bay State Jaguars

Player Evaluations:

Date: January 2021

Location: Brandon Clay Filmroom

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Mordarski is a steady hand at the guard position. She’s a capable shot maker or play maker with an intellect off the floor to match her IQ on it. A multi-sport standout, Mordarski is focusing on playing basketball at the collegiate level. With her academic prowess, she’ll be in a position to attend any school in the country in that regard.

