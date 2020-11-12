BClayRecruiting: Lily Pereira – College Recruiting Player Profile

by

Name: Lily Pereira

Height: 5’10″

HS Grad Year: 2023

Position: SG / SF

School / Hometown: Wesleyan Christian (High Point, North Carolina)

Club Team: Winston Salem Stealers

Player Evaluations:

Date: October 2020

Location: Brandon Clay Training Academy (Winston Salem, NC)

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

From the opening shooting session, Pereira’s excitement about the game and desire to improve jumped out at our staff. She has the skill to be a consistent jump shooter from both the midrange and the 3-point line all in due time. In a lot of aspects of her game, Pereira represents the new era of positionless basketball as she potentially could serve as a three if not 4 position option for a college. Factor in her academic prowess and the sky appears to be the limit for her.

