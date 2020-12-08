BClayRecruiting: Jordan Gary – College Recruiting Player Profile

by

Vitals:

Name: Jordan Gary

Height: 6’6″

HS Grad Year: 2021

Position: PF / C

School / Hometown: Hiram HS (Hiram, Georgia)

Player Evaluations:

Date: December 2020

Location: Brandon Clay Scouting Filmroom

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Gary is a long, rangy option in the frontcourt with the versatility package built for the modern day game. He has a motor with the ability to rebound the basketball, run the floor in transition and affect the game around the rim on both ends of the floor. Gary gets it done in the classroom and is accustomed to training at a high level as well.

