BClayRecruiting: Jalexicia Hargrove – College Recruiting Player Profile

by

Vitals:

Name: Jalexicia Hargrove

Height: 6’0″

HS Grad Year: 2022

Position: PF/C

School / Hometown: Hancock Central HS (Sparta, Georgia)

Club Team: Bostic Next Level

BrandonClayTV Evaluations:

Player Evaluations:

Date: March 2020

Location: Brandon Clay Training Academy (Atlanta, GA)

Evaluator: Jonathan Hemingway

Hargrove continues to work as an interior rebounder and defending force. Her ability to carve out space on both ends of the court is a big advantage for her team. She uses her strength effectively to gain an advantage. Her agility is also unique as a frontline player. As Hargrove continues to stretch her game, adding consistency on her face up jumper is key. Working on her wrist snap and having a higher follow through should be top priorities.

Date: September 2019

Location: Brandon Clay Training Academy (Atlanta, GA)

Evaluator: Jonathan Hemingway

Hargrove is a strong inside/out post player. She showed solid finishing skills around the bucket while also being able to face-up and hit elbow jumpers in this showcase setting. Her ability to rebound and carve out space around the bucket is a great asset for her. She is mobile enough to be able to face-up and defend along the perimeter. She will need to polish up her footwork when handling the basketball to become an even greater threat.

Social Media Updates:

Brandon Clay is the owner of the JumpOffPlus.com International Report, Peach State Basketball, Inc., and ProspectsNation.com. The JumpOffPlus.com is picked up by more than 200 colleges and universities nationwide. In addition to serving as ProspectsNation.com WNBA Director of Scouting, Clay serves as the Executive Camp Director for the BrandonClayScouting.com National Training Academies.. He is a McDonald’s All-American Game Selection Committee member. Clay serves on the Naismith Trophy Men’s / Women’s College Player of the Year Academy and is the National Coordinator of Voting for the Boys / Girls All-American Teams. He has been involved in the community since 2001. You can reach Clay at BrandonClay@PeachStateBasketball.com