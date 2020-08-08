BClayRecruiting: Gracie Barnes – College Recruiting Player Profile

by

Vitals:

Name: Gracie Barnes

Height: 5’9″

HS Grad Year: 2023

Position: SG

School / Hometown: Cincinnati Country Day School HS (Cincinnati, OH)

Club Team: All Ohio XPress

Player Evaluations:

Social Media Updates:

ProspectsNation x #BCSTrainingAcademy



From @brandonclaypsb’s 💻 x #BClayRecruiting



Gracie Barnes

Madeline Freeth

Chloey Graham

LaSonja Hill

Rhylea Johnson

Meg Newman

Emilee Neese

Harley Paynter

Destini Rogers



FULL @prospectsnation STORY: https://t.co/AvVbN6AGFi pic.twitter.com/YyLlx98xVs — B r a n d o n C l a y (@BrandonClayPSB) July 29, 2020

Brandon Clay College Recruiting Profile: #BClayRecruiting x @brandonclaypsb



Big week in the program.



Pages being built for 3 new members:



Gracie Barnes

Emilee Neese

Timothi Williams



Fresh @JLHemingwayPSB evals on all three.



GET YOUR RECRUITING PROFILE https://t.co/tYNfZLbdO2 pic.twitter.com/c0pUt2jBrA — B r a n d o n C l a y (@BrandonClayPSB) August 3, 2020

