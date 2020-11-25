BClayRecruiting: Grace Harriman – College Recruiting Player Profile

by

Vitals:

Name: Grace Harriman

Height: 6’0″

HS Grad Year: 2023

Position: PF / SF

School / Hometown: Bishop McGuinness (High Point, North Carolina)

Player Evaluations:

Date: October 2020

Location: Brandon Clay Training Academy (Winston Salem, North Carolina)

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

The most impressive aspect of our staff’s time with Harriman was without question her work ethic and desire to grow. She showed real growth throughout the weekend doing whatever was needed especially during gameplay. Harriman’s overall versatility coupled with her grit and high on floor IQ are going to compliment her face up offensive game nicely. She’s a definite possibility to be utilized in pick and roll or pop sets.

Social Media Updates:

Brandon Clay College Recruiting Profile #BClayRecruiting x @brandonclaypsb



“Let’s make sure schools know you.”



🚨 NEW MEMBER 🚨



‘23 F Grace Harriman (NC) made a good first impression.



Ready to assist her.



TWITTER @grace_harriman



GET YOUR PROFILE https://t.co/tYNfZLbdO2 pic.twitter.com/o4UlOQsKp3 — B r a n d o n C l a y (@BrandonClayPSB) November 22, 2020

Thanks @BrandonClayPSB for the high intensity training sessions! I enjoyed all the helpful tips especially the ones about communication being key and proper shooting form. Also, thanks to @JLHemingwayPSB for coming to evaluate today as well! pic.twitter.com/5FKLuz0Gog — Grace Harriman (@grace_harriman) November 1, 2020

Brandon Clay College Recruiting Profile: BClayRecruiting x @brandonclaypsb



Opening Night Standouts per @VinceSmithPSB



Reese Beaty

Parker Childress

Trinity Hairston

Grace Harriman

Adelaide Jernigan

Michela Jones

Sydney Mains



GET YOUR RECRUITING PROFILE https://t.co/tYNfZLbdO2 pic.twitter.com/Ta7sjZB3wf — B r a n d o n C l a y (@BrandonClayPSB) November 1, 2020

Brandon Clay is the owner of the BrandonClayScouting.com Report, Peach State Basketball, Inc., and ProspectsNation.com. BrandonClayScouting.com is utilized by more than 200 colleges and universities nationwide. Clay serves as the Executive Camp Director for the BrandonClayScouting.com National Training Academies. He is a McDonald’s All-American Game Selection Committee member. Clay serves on the Naismith Trophy Men’s / Women’s College Player of the Year Academy and is the National Coordinator of Voting for the Boys / Girls All-American Teams. He has been involved in the community since 2001. You can reach Clay at BrandonClay@PeachStateBasketball.com