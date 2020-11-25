BClayRecruiting: Grace Harriman – College Recruiting Player Profile

Vitals:
Name: Grace Harriman
Height: 6’0″
HS Grad Year: 2023
Position: PF / SF
School / Hometown: Bishop McGuinness (High Point, North Carolina)
Player Evaluations:
Date: October 2020
Location: Brandon Clay Training Academy (Winston Salem, North Carolina)
Evaluator: Brandon Clay
The most impressive aspect of our staff’s time with Harriman was without question her work ethic and desire to grow. She showed real growth throughout the weekend doing whatever was needed especially during gameplay. Harriman’s overall versatility coupled with her grit and high on floor IQ are going to compliment her face up offensive game nicely. She’s a definite possibility to be utilized in pick and roll or pop sets.
