BClayRecruiting: Emily Monson – College Recruiting Player Profile

Name: Emily Monson

Height: 6’0″

HS Grad Year: 2023

Position: SF / SG

School / Hometown: Blackman HS (Murfreesboro, TN)

Club Team: Tennessee Flight

ProspectsNation x #BCSTrainingAcademy



From @brandonclaypsb’s 💻



Brandon Clay Select x #BClayRecruiting was on 🔥



Tyranny Brown

Alli Harness

Emily Monson

Harley Paynter

Bailey Rucker

Rachel Smith

Madison Wagner



FULL @prospectsnation STORY: https://t.co/RKaRcXHvs3 pic.twitter.com/VtMsF2WpKv — B r a n d o n C l a y (@BrandonClayPSB) July 29, 2020

Brandon Clay #BCSTrainingAcademy



📍ATL

🗓 Aug. 22-23 (HS)



Emily Monson added an ACC school today.



Mckenzie Swanson & Faith Carson have next in Michigan.



Rachel Smith’s game turned a corner.



JOIN https://t.co/2zO9ALNuQC



Brandon Clay #BClayRecruiting https://t.co/huSc3TPPWv pic.twitter.com/5M8lDDIpci — B r a n d o n C l a y (@BrandonClayPSB) August 2, 2020

#BCSHoosierShowcase

'23 Emily Monson (TN) showed remarkable versatility yesterday.



5-10 G shoots the 3, scores off the dribble, brings grit to the defensive end. Will be a top prospect in TN.



🎥of Monson on the way via @BrandonClayTV https://t.co/fU44TZkwpN pic.twitter.com/B0O90bxDIA — Jonathan Hemingway (@CoachHemi) July 19, 2020

Brandon Clay #BCSTrainingAcademy



📍Anderson, IN

🗓 July 31



‘23 Emily Monson has been on my radar for a year. Upside like @madd1escherr. Great size, amazing talent & motor.



JOIN https://t.co/FFYOXOlOEw



Brandon Clay Profiles https://t.co/tYNfZLbdO2 @emily_monson21 @BLAZE_HOOPS — B r a n d o n C l a y (@BrandonClayPSB) July 19, 2020

Excited to add ‘22 Kaleigh Addie @10Kay31 & ‘23 Emily Monson @emily_monson21 to this group today. The gym vibe was in mid season form by the time we left yesterday. These two only add to it. Talent & work ethic. @eric_addie @HubbardCoach #BCSTrainingAcademy — B r a n d o n C l a y (@BrandonClayPSB) June 7, 2020

