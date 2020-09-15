BClayRecruiting: Ellery Minch – College Recruiting Program Member

by

Vitals:

Name: Ellery Minch

Height: 6’2”

HS Grad Year: 2024

Position: SF/PF

School / Hometown: Mount Vernon HS (Indianapolis, IN)

Club Team: Nike Lady Gym Rats

Player Evaluations:

Date: September 2020

Location: Brandon Clay Indianapolis Training Academy

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Minch has the size and length to be a versatile option on the wing. The way the game is being played now, I can even envision her serving as a small ball 4 player giving the offense another 30 plus percent 3-point threat on the floor for drive and kick opportunities. Minch’s willingness to be coached jumped out to me in this evaluation. As she adds physical strength to match her length, her game will continue to grow.

BrandonClayTV Video Evaluations:

UNDER CONSTRUCTION

Social Media Updates:

